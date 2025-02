QB&A with David Carr: Xavier Worthy gearing up for Super Bowl LIX

Central High graduate Xavier Worthy is getting ready for the biggest game of his life in Super Bowl 59.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr breaks down how Worthy can help the Chiefs in Sunday's big game.

