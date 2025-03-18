Families at the Snow White premiere enjoyed a meet-and-greet with Rachel Zegler and real rabbits hopping down the red carpet

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot greeted by little princesses at the Snow White premiere

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot celebrated the premiere of "Snow White" with family, roaming rabbits and little girls dressed as Snow White.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney is going back to its fairy tale roots with the release of "Snow White."

This magical story stars Rachel Zegler as the beloved Snow White, facing off against the fierce and iconic Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot.

The stars graced the red carpet at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, where they were joined by family, friends, and little girls dressed as Snow White.

Among the evening's guests were families and children from the San Fernando and Malibu chapters of the Boys & Girls Club, who had been impacted by the recent Los Angeles fires.

These families were treated to a heartwarming celebration featuring real-life rabbits, professional glamour shots, a fairytale glam station, and a chance to create their own jeweled crown.

Also on display were real costumes and props from the film, including the storybook and the iconic apple from the original tale.

"It's the most fun you can have in a movie theater, I really do believe that," said Rachel Zegler, sharing her excitement for the film.

"To have people whistling along and tapping their feet to the songs. We've written so many new ones for this film as well. The filmmakers have taken such good care of this timeless classic and the way that a musical brings people together is something to be studied at a lab, honestly."

Disney's "Snow White" is bringing the enchantment to theaters on March 21.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.