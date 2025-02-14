Rain impacts across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pockets of precipitation fell across Fresno County Thursday.

"We're expected some significant amount of rain, the weather service has been telling us that today's storm will be the biggest one of the season that we've had," said Fresno. Co Office of Emergency Services Emergency Manager, Terri Mejorado.

Fresno County CAL FIRE is out in full force to keep everyone safe and address any concerns.

"Upstaffed our 10-person boat team, will be traveling around throughout the county, checking out various burn scars, plus any known creeks or drainages that could potentially pose problems for people," said Gary Couch with Fresno County CAL FIRE.

Those intense rain issues are also persistent in the city of Fresno.

"Probably just the last hour or so, since it started raining pretty heavily, we had over 50 flooding calls, dispatched to crews city-wide, not any concentration in any one area," City of Fresno Public Works Manager Bret Conner said.

In northwest Fresno, trash cans toppled over due to standing water.

Busses and cars going through flooding at Olive and Peach in east central Fresno due to the downpour.

City of Fresno public works manager Bret Conner says teams are prepared for this and are responding as quickly as possible.

"Crews out city-wide cleaning drains, which could just be debris in the drains, leaves whatever it may be to help prepare. Just so when the water starts flowing, the drains will be clear," said Conner.

As the wet weather continues, Terri Mejorado with the Fresno County Office of Emergency Services says to stay cautious.

"We're expected to get several feel of snow up in the China peak area, Huntington lake area so we start telling people, just stay off the road it's not safe to get there, wait till it stops snowing and then take the family up this weekend," said Mejorado.

Throughout the city, you can call 311 or use the Fresno Go app to report any roadway ruckus problems.

In the county, there are sandbag locations to prevent flooding, you can find those HERE.

