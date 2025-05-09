Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrested at ICE detention center

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested Friday afternoon at ICE detention center Delaney Hall.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba accused the mayor of trespassing and ignoring warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the detention center.

Lawmakers in Newark had previously demanded more information since the opening of the detention center for migrants near the city's waterfront.

The hall is a private, for-profit facility with room for more than 1,000 people.

Baraka has said ICE renovated Delaney Hall without the proper work permits, inspections, and certificate of occupancy, posing safety risks.

Few other details were released.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks to protesters outside of Delaney Hall, a recently re-opened immigration detention center, in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, May 7, 2025. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

