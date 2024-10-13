On The Red Carpet Celebrates Halloween

LOS ANGELES -- This Halloween season brings a scary good selection of new shows and movies to have audiences streaming and screaming all October!

What's Halloween without a good witch?

Kathryn Hahn stars as Agatha Harkness in Marvel's "Agatha All Along" now streaming on Disney+.

On The Red Carpet spoke with Hahn at the show's world premiere in Hollywood.

"That combo of evil and hilarious is the best. Who doesn't like a villain that's also funny?" she asked.

Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts plays a police detective on the hunt for a serial killer in FX's "Grotesquerie" now streaming on Hulu.

On The Red Carpet asked her if audiences will want to cover their eyes while watching the creepy new mystery series.

"Maybe a little," she said. "You might turn it off and want to go lock the doors and the windows just to make sure, you know."

Another Emmy winner, Sarah Paulson, stars as a mom trying to protect her family from the Dust Bowl and perhaps something more sinister in the new movie, "Hold Your Breath" now streaming on Hulu.

"My mother always told me I had a flair for the dramatic," Paulson told On The Red Carpet. "Working in this genre is very helpful for that because it's always such a high stakes environment. It's literally life and death, so you kind of have the freedom to go for it. And I like going for it."

The interviews with Hahn, Nash-Betts and Paulson are part of a new Halloween episode of "On The Red Carpet" which also includes new interviews with the casts of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," and "What We Do in the Shadows."

You'll also see a preview of special Halloween episodes of favorite ABC shows and get a look inside "Halloween Time" at the Disneyland Resort featuring the rides, food items and merchandise that make the season such "a scream" for fans.

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Celebrates Halloween" in the video above.... If you dare!