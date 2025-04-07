Republicans Ted Cruz, Rand Paul speak out on risks of Trump tariff policy

"Tariffs are taxes and Americans are paying the price," Paul wrote on X.

As fallout continues from President Donald Trump's destabilizing tariff policy on virtually all U.S. trading partners, some Republican senators are warning about the risks for American families.

But overall, there are no signs of any widespread cracks in GOP support for Trump's economic gamble and little prospect of a successful major congressional challenge.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican and ardent Trump supporter, made headlines when he spoke out -- first on Fox News last week and in recent days on his podcast "Verdict."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Pam Bondi at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. AP Photo/Ben Curtis

"Tariffs are a tax on consumers, and I'm not a fan of jacking up taxes on American consumers, so my hope is these tariffs are short-lived, and they serve as leverage to lower tariffs across the globe," Cruz told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

Cruz reiterated that point on his podcast, saying it would be a win if the administration used the policy as leverage to quickly negotiate down tariffs imposed by other nations but if it stays in place long term it could increase inflation, hurt job growth and possibly put the U.S. into a recession -- the latter of which Cruz said would result in a "bloodbath" for the Republican Party in the 2026 midterm election.

"If we're in a scenario 30 days from now, 60 days from now, 90 days from now with massive American tariffs and massive tariffs on American goods in every other country on Earth, it's a terrible outcome," he said on Friday.

Trump officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, were confronted with his comments during Sunday morning news shows. They largely sidestepped the comments as they projected optimism about the policy's long term impact.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, voiced similar concerns as Cruz.

Paul also spoke on the Senate floor last week arguing Congress needed to reassert its constitutional power to regulate tariffs and foreign trade. He's also criticized Trump's argument that the tariffs are necessary because of what Trump claimed was a "national emergency" regarding trade deficits.

"I am a Republican. I am a supporter of Donald Trump," Paul said. "But this is a bipartisan problem. I don't care if the president is a Republican or a Democrat. I don't want to live under emergency rule. I don't want to live where my representatives cannot speak for me and have a check and balance on power."

"One person can make a mistake and guess what -- tariffs are a terrible mistake," Paul said.

"Tariffs are like whiskey: A little whiskey, under the right circumstances, can be refreshing -- but too much whiskey, under the wrong circumstances, can make you drunk as a goat," Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said last week.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, introduced a bill last week that would require Congress to approve any new tariffs. Grassley teamed up with Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell on the legislation.

Cantwell said on CBS News "Face the Nation" on Sunday that seven Republicans were on board with the bill. Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, told CBS he was "beginning support" for a similar measure in the House.

But the legislation faces an uphill battle, as it would need significant Republican support in both chambers to pass and Speaker Mike Johnson opposes the the idea.

Sen. John Barrasso, a member of Republican leadership, said on Sunday that he believed Trump's actions on tariffs were constitutional.

"So, in terms of the tariffs, I believe they're a tool, and I think we have to go after China," Barrasso said on CBS. "They have been abusing us for years, and I believe the President is on firm constitutional grounds."

House and Senate lawmakers are returning to Washington on Monday.