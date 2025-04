Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff

AUGUSTA, Georgia -- Rory McIlroy has won the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam.

