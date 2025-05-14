Russian delegation to meet Ukrainian officials in Turkey Thursday

LONDON -- Moscow on Wednesday said it would send a delegation to Istanbul to meet with Ukrainian officials, potentially bringing diplomats from the two at-war countries together for the first known in-person direct talks in more than three years.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russian diplomats would travel to Turkey, but didn't detail which officials would be present.

Putin attends a meeting of the All-Russian public organisation "Business Russia", via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The confirmation followed an act of one-upmanship from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who on Wednesday said he would be willing to meet personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin, should the latter decide to travel to Turkey.

"We are ready for such direct diplomacy to put an end to killings and advance real peace," Zelenskyy said on social media "And this must certainly be discussed with the person who makes decisions in Russia."

Peskov, who spoke in Moscow on Wednesday, wouldn't confirm which Russian officials would be present. Putin had on Sunday proposed the direct talks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.