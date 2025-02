Scams on the rise ahead of the Super Bowl

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday, and along with all the excitement comes some online dangers.

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday, and along with all the excitement comes some online dangers.

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday, and along with all the excitement comes some online dangers.

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday, and along with all the excitement comes some online dangers.

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday, and along with all the excitement comes some online dangers.

Action News spoke with cybersecurity strategist Trace Hollifield to learn what to look for ahead of the big game.