Two Selma Unified teachers co-author a 'playbook for parents'

Two Selma Unified teachers have teamed up to create a playbook for parents.

Two Selma Unified teachers have teamed up to create a playbook for parents.

Two Selma Unified teachers have teamed up to create a playbook for parents.

Two Selma Unified teachers have teamed up to create a playbook for parents.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Selma Unified Teachers have teamed up to create a playbook for parents.

Raechel McConnohie and Meredith Ditto work with students at Indianola Elementary School 180 days of the year.

They engage with them, challenge them, and support them.

But even with all the time spent in the classroom, they've always known it'll take a team effort to make kids most successful.

"Ultimately, parents have the most influence on their children, as they should," Ditto said.

But Ditto and McConnohie say while parents are eager to help, they don't always know what to do.

That's why the two of them co-authored a guidebook and picked the title from a list of phrases they never would've predicted they'd have to say to students.

"I can't believe I had to say that. 'Please don't lick the pencil sharpener, it's dangerous!'" McConnohie said.

Don't lick the pencil sharpener: A teacher's playbook for parents is filled with practical steps parents can take on a variety of subjects like reading.

"Having them read out loud to you so you know that they're not just staring at the page," McConnohie said.

And keeping up to date with what's going on with your child at school.

"You just get their backpack and go through it yourself," Ditto said.

The two wrote the original version before the pandemic.

Since then, they've revised portions, but they say there's one topic that is now more important than ever: screentime.

The two are both moms and wives, so like many parents, they have limited time to "do it all."

They hope this book will provide parents with quick easy steps they can implement into their children's lives to ultimately make their kids more well-rounded and successful.

"Whether it's the five minutes in the car, while you're cooking dinner, while I'm folding the laundry, I'll be like, 'Come talk to me while I'm folding the laundry,' so any five minutes you get, those are the five minutes you need to take," McConnohie said.

If you'd like to pick up a copy of Don't Lick the Pencil Sharpener: A Teacher's Playbook for Parents it is available on Amazon.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.