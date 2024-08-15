'Shogun' could be a big winner on Emmys night, the drama has 25 nominations

FX's "Shogun" made Emmys history, becoming the second non-English language program to be nominated in the Outstanding Drama category. It's just one of the show's 25 Emmy nominations, a feat that co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo are still wrapping their heads around.

"A lot of mixed emotions... choosing between feeling overwhelmed and so abundantly grateful," Kondo told On The Red Carpet.

"This is truly a collective work of such magnitude that you don't do anything like this alone."

"I hope everyone just shares in the success of just seeing it out there in the way that it is," Marks added. "I think that all the texts and emails we've exchanged with the crew and cast for months now and just, sort of, all the enthusiasm for people who actually watched it, this subtitled period show, none of us can believe it."

Among the many technical nominations, "Shogun" is represented in every acting category as well. Nominees Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada (who is also a producer) say the success of the show is still quite surreal to them.

"I'm so happy and I'd like to say thank you for all the crew and cast including extras. We, all together, created this miracle, I think," Sanada said.

"I'm just like taking it all in," Sawai added. "It just feels unreal and I don't know I've completely understood the effect that it's had."

"Shogun" is based on the novel by the late James Clavell. The original series aired in 1980 and earned 12 Emmy nominations, winning for Primetime series. Clavell's daughter Michaela, who is an executive producer, said her father would be so honored.

"Our whole object in making 'Shogun' was to make him proud. And this version has made him, I'm sure up there, proud as he could be."

"Shogun" was a huge success for FX and Hulu among critics and viewers, so much so that more seasons are in the works.

You can watch season one now on Hulu.

