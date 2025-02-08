Small Business Spotlight: Cuevas Sound Spectrum

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lena Cuevas, owner of Cuevas Sound Spectrum, ignites a passion for learning in her students.

Learn to play your favorite Adele song, or start with the basics.

"Learning piano can be very intimidating," she said. "If we take 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' and 'The Alphabet Song,' those are the same thing."

Brenda is two weeks into taking classes. Inspired to pick up a new craft, she's already seeing progress.

"I do a free 30-minute introductory for everybody, and it gets me a chance to get to know them and they get to me," Cuevas said.

Lena says this is where she learns a student's musical goals, likes and dislikes.

"That's my time to be studying her -- which one is her dominant hand? What does she lift her fingers? Does she move her wrist? Is it with her left, is it with her right?"

Cuevas says in addition to students of all ages, she specializes in teaching the autism community. Combining her 15+ years of music experience and 10 years in applied behavior analysis, the Fresno State grad is now working toward her Ph.D in Cognitive Neuroscience for Psychology.

Lena partnered with Steinway as well as various ABA organizations.

You can sign up through them or visit Lena's website to book classes.

There are special bundle rates and discounts for referrals.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.