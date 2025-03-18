Small Business Spotlight: Drinky Donks

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meet Fiona!

Full of spunk, she loves eating grass almost as much as she loves her camera time.

Fiona is the boss of her herd, except when it comes to mom, Buttercup. Seen fit for a fiesta, she's the other half of Drinky Donks.

"They love people," says Drinky Donks owner, Ranetta Bron. "They love to be pet, they love to be loved on and they love the treats. They are a bonded pair, so we respect that, so we don't ever separate them for events."

Available for parties, weddings, corporate events, even Palm Sunday mass, this mother/daughter duo is known for serving up big eared cheer at special events.

"People are always overjoyed and interested in the donkeys," Bron said. "They want to know their names, how old they are, what they do, what they eat."

Bron turned this vision into a reality for a friends wedding who had seen donkey servers online, but couldn't find it in the valley.

"She knew I had this pair of donkeys that were super sweet," she said. "It was a huge success at her wedding, so we thought we'd offer it to everyone."

Five years later, this pair is ready to dress for any occasion.

Not all donkey's are up to the task. Take Fiona's sister, Stormy.

"I have a couple more here at home that we're not able to take out because they have those naughty personality traits that are not desirable in a drink donkey," Bron said.

Ranetta says her farm with cattle, horses, dogs, cats and donkeys is more of a hobby since her parents are farmers.

Drinky Donks is a way to share her love of animals with the Central Valley and celebrate its agricultural roots.

"It's a fun opportunity for the public to interact with donkeys when they normally wouldn't," Bron said.

Because of their bodyweight and size, Drinky Donks hold a maximum of 40 pounds

Booking starts at a one hour minimum. That's also the recommended amount of time.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.