Small Business Spotlight: Lumiere

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located in the Sun Stereo Warehouse in the heart of Fresno's brewery district, you'll find Lumiere.

It's the city's only non-alcoholic sober bar.

"It's very different from going to a bar and ordering a mocktail," says Joy Alvarado.

Alvarado wanted to create a bar/lounge atmosphere while catering to the health-conscious crowd, offering alcohol alternatives without the potential for hangover.

"These are all adaptogens and nootropics that are in these drinks," she said. "We also have Vitamin D, which is known as the 'happy vitamin,' and B12 if you want a little energy boost."

As the sober-curious movement gains momentum across the nation, more people are leaning toward adaptogenic drinks - marketed as a healthy alternative to alcohol.

The beverages are infused with herbs roots and functional mushrooms, which are believed to help the body manage stress and promote overall well-being.

"I want to steer away from the word 'mocktail' because they are all adaptogenics, so you are going to feel the stress relievers, the anxiety relievers, mood enhancers," Alvarado said.

At Lumiere, you'll find familiar brands, including Kin, Hiyo and Aplos.

Alvarado says these beverages are also offered next door at Joy's Velitas, where she hosts candle workshops.

Much like that outlet for creatives, she wanted to make sure the ambience provided a place for relaxation.

"My favorite part of creating a space is that instant shift in your mood when you walk in a place," she said.

Muralist Josh Wigger hand-glossed the wall around the gold accents placed by Joy.

"At the end of the day, I am an artist at heart, so everything I do is more for me than for anybody," Alvarado said. "It's my creative outlet."

Anything you have at Lumiere, you can purchase for retail as well.

Joy says the hope is to open the doors of Lumiere by May.

It will be by reservation via her website that's on the Joy's Velitas Instagram page.

