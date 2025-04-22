Small Business Spotlight: Western Boots Fashion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From exotic boots and belts to topping off your riding outfit with a custom-fitted hat, Western Boots Fashion is catering to cowboys and rodeo enthusiasts alike.

"We sell crocodile, stingray, ostrich, lizard and usually, we get them with matching belts," says owner Ryan Carrera Bautista. "It's the same thing with our hats."

In business since 2018, family-run Western Boots Fashion is now celebrating its expanded location in Fashion Fair Mall.

Located on the west side of the mall near the food court, the shop has a side for cowboys and cowgirls.

Shelves of designer denim and riding shirts are only the beginning.

"When it comes to shirts, we try to have good prices but also the best quality in that price range," Bautista said.

Classic and exotic styles of boots can be found throughout the shop.

Bautista says in addition to custom orders, hats come with a free fitting.

"We shape them, we clean them, we cut them down," he said.

We got to see the process first-hand after picking out the right-sized hat.

"They're like boots -- you got to break them in as well," Bautista said.

Boot repair services are also available.

Be prepared to leave with a full outfit given the inspiration on display.

Western Boots Fashion is open Monday through Saturday, starting at 10 am.

