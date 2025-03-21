24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Southwest flight almost takes off from taxiway - rather than runway - at Florida airport

AP logo
Friday, March 21, 2025 12:19PM
Close call: Southwest flight almost takes off from Florida taxiway
A Southwest Airlines flight almost took off from a taxiway - rather than a runway - at a central Florida airport on Thursday.

A Southwest Airlines flight almost took off from a taxiway - rather than a runway - at a central Florida airport on Thursday before an air traffic controller stopped the plane, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and passengers departing Orlando International Airport were accommodated on another aircraft heading to their destination of Albany, New York, the airline said in a statement. The aircraft was switched to help facilitate an investigation.

Southwest Flight 3278 had been cleared for takeoff and initiated a takeoff roll on a taxiway after the crew mistook the surface for the nearby runway, officials said. But air traffic controllers canceled the clearance before the plane could take off.

Taxiways are routes used by planes to move on the ground between gates, hangars and runways. Runways are the long, usually paved, areas of airports specifically meant for takeoffs and landings.

Southwest is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," the airline said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW