Spill the Tea to support Fresno Unified Students

Friday, February 28, 2025 12:05AM
You have an opportunity to ''Spill the Tea'' while also supporting The Foundation for Fresno Unified Students.

A panel discussion will focus on this year's theme "Boiling Point-Leading When the Heat Is On."

Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos spoke to Executive Officer Linda J-Laettner to hear about this year's event.

You're invited to Spill the Tea on March 6 at the Palomino Event Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The panel this year includes our friend and colleague Action News anchor Graciela Moreno.

