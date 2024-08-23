Stone Ridge Christian School expands campus to include elementary school, adds football field

A North Valley campus is growing. This school year, Stone Ridge Christian will have pre-k through 12th grade all at one location.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just days away from the start of the fall semester, students were on campus at Stone Ridge Christian School for picture day and some light practice.

The lead-up to this school year is a bit different.

"You can feel it in the air - everybody is talking about it. The community is talking about it - everyone is just so excited," Board President Renae DeJager said.

Excited - about the expansion that is happening.

The campus, which has been home to middle and high school students, is growing to house pre-k through 5th-grade students right next door instead of across town.

DeJager says the move has been long planned but happened quickly.

"What could've been a two-year project took us 72 days," DeJager said.

Construction has been underway throughout the summer.

Elementary Campus Administrator Jennifer McCary says this will make it easier for families with multiple children enrolled.

"We've got families that have students at both the elementary and middle school, high school campus and they would love to just be able to drop students off at one time and pick up at one time," McCary said.

McCary says the buildings that were moved over from their previous location have been improved with new carpet and paint.

The playground also got a makeover.

"Probably, our playground is about twice the size, if not three times the size of our previous campus," McCary said.

Enrollment manager Tyler Rogers says middle school and high school students also have reason to celebrate.

After years over at Castle Air Force Base, the cheerleaders are practicing on the sidelines of the brand-new football field.

"They're going to be painting the lines and their first home game is just around the corner," Rogers said.

It's the latest installation after the Bradford Ballpark opened last spring.

Middle and High School Campus Administrator Julie Fagundes believes having all of the facilities and grade levels close together will allow for better collaboration.

"Just being down the sidewalk, I'll be able to find a break in my day, jump over on her campus and see my future students who will be feeding into the middle school and high school here," Fagundes said.

She says it feels like this is how it was always meant to be.

"The first that comes to my mind is home. We all are here and we're all home," Fagundes said.

Students will get to start enjoying their new campus and new athletic facility when school starts on Monday, August 19.