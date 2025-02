Survey: Many adults considering return to college to finish degree

A new survey found many adults are considering going back to college to finish their degree.

A new survey found many adults are considering going back to college to finish their degree.

A new survey found many adults are considering going back to college to finish their degree.

A new survey found many adults are considering going back to college to finish their degree.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new survey found many adults are considering going back to college to finish their degree.

We spoke with Dana Bryson, the Senior Vice President for Social Impact at Study.com, to hear about some of the setbacks.