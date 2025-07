Suspected DUI driver arrested for speeding over 100 mph in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was arrested in Merced County for driving under the influence and reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

California Highway Patrol officers say the person was nearly twice the legal limit and is currently on probation for a prior DUI.

His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The CHP says they are thankful he was taken off the road before anyone got hurt.