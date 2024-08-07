Suspects arrested for shooting that killed 16-year-old in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects are behind bars for a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Coalinga earlier this year.

Coalinga police say 16-year-old Julian Andrade was shot and killed around 9 pm on April 16th at a home on Houston Street near Louisiana.

On Tuesday, the Coalinga Police Department announced that 18-year-old Nicholas Banales and 20-year-old Damian Aguilera were arrested for the shooting.

Banales was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on a charge of murder.

Officials say Aguilera, who was already in jail for unrelated reasons, is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.