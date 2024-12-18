Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams sleigh on 'Jingle Ball' ABC special 

Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams and more rock out on "iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2024" Wednesday on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.

iHeart Radio has been jingling across the country with its Jingle Ball tour. It gathered all the best performances and put them into a special, airing tonight on ABC.

Co-host Ryan Seacrest says the show sets the mood for the holidays.

"I love this show because it really does kick off the season. This is the time of year, we have so much fun this time of year. And we have a chance to bring artists that we've known for awhile and new artists too," Seacrest said.

He's right about that! Among the performers: Meghan Trainor, Katy Perry, twenty-one pilots, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, Paris HIlton, T-Pain and Teddy Swims, who's been having a blast playing these shows.

"It's so cool. I think these are my favorite," Swims said. "I get to get up there, jam it out, and then go listen to my buddy Benson Boone. You can't beat that!"

"I come to Jingle Ball every year to present but this was my first time performing live on stage and it was just epic," Hilton revealed.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.