Teenager killed after car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- A teenager was killed in a crash in the Fresno County community of Three Rocks over the weekend.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday along State Route 33 north of Clarkson Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says a teen from Mendota was driving a Tesla when the car veered to the left and crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

The teen in the Tesla was killed and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in this crash.