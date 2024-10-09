If convicted, 36-year-old Tywain Robinson faces up to life in prison.

Testimony continues in Fresno murder trial as defendant takes the stand

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tywain Robinson returned to the stand Tuesday, hoping to convince jurors he's not a murderer.

The 36-year-old testified one day earlier he opened fire through the door and wall of his southeast Fresno apartment in May of 2021.

But he claimed it was only because he feared for his life, as his girlfriend's uncle and a friend came to confront him.

The gunfire killed 24-year-old Isaac Jackson.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Kendall Reynolds, asked why Robinson never called for help.

"After the threat to your life by Melanie as you described it. You didn't call the police right?"

"No," Robinson responded.

"After seeing Issac with a gun at the front door as you described it, you didn't call the police for that either, right?

"No," Robinson responded.

"Even after shooting through the door three times, the door one time and the side of the door two times - for a total of three times, you didn't call the police right?

"No," Robinson responded.

Evidence shows Robinson also shot at this red vehicle as the victims drove off.

The prosecutor tried to poke holes in Robinson's self defense testimony.

"Would you admit here today that even based on the testimony that you are giving Mr. Robinson, you weren't shot at all. You would agree with that?" asked the prosecutor.

"Umm, yea, I can agree with that," Robinson responded.

"The only person doing the shooting on May 7th was you? Correct?" the prosecutor asked.

"Correct," Robinson responded.

Robinson had a previous friendship with the victim before the relationship turned rocky.

His defense attorney, Scott Baly, asked about the emotional toll of the deadly encounter.

"How do you feel about shooting him?" asked Baly.

"I honestly don't know," Robinson responded.

"Do you feel badly?" Baly asked.

"Yea," Robinson responded.

Robinson was arrested in Oregon more than a year after the shooting.

The prosecutor raised questions about why he left Fresno.

The defendant said it's just where he lived and that he was not trying to evade authorities.

If convicted, Robinson faces up to life in prison.

