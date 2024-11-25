Tips to avoid 'doomscrolling' and impacting mental health

You may have heard of the term "doomscrolling." In fact, it may describe what you find yourself doing often.

According to Cleveland Clinic, it's when you spend lots of time online consuming negative news, which can reinforce negative thoughts and increase depression.

You could just put your phone down, but you may not want to sacrifice staying informed.

We sat down with licensed counselor, Sabrina Nasta, on ways you can balance news and content consumption.

