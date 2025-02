Tips for older Americans looking for jobs

Many older Americans are finding themselves back in the workforce, and job-seekers over the age of 50 face a unique set of challenges.

Many older Americans are finding themselves back in the workforce, and job-seekers over the age of 50 face a unique set of challenges.

Many older Americans are finding themselves back in the workforce, and job-seekers over the age of 50 face a unique set of challenges.

Many older Americans are finding themselves back in the workforce, and job-seekers over the age of 50 face a unique set of challenges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many older Americans are finding themselves back in the workforce, and job-seekers over the age of 50 face a unique set of challenges.

We spoke with Carly Roszkowki, an expert with AARP, who shared some strategies.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.