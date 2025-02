Tips to stay motivated with New Year's Resolutions

We're nearly two months into the new year, and those resolutions may be going to the wayside.

We're nearly two months into the new year, and those resolutions may be going to the wayside.

We're nearly two months into the new year, and those resolutions may be going to the wayside.

We're nearly two months into the new year, and those resolutions may be going to the wayside.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're nearly two months into the new year, and those resolutions may be going to the wayside.

We spoke with two Apple Fitness trainers, Sam Sanchez and Jamie Ray Hartshorne, to hear about ways to stay motivated.