Casita Feliz Center's Transgender Day of Visibility celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Transgender Day of Visibility celebration to be held in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The non-profit Casita Feliz has been a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Valley for more than a year.

And this weekend, the organization is proudly celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility.

"When you are able to meet others like you or others who understand and care, it makes a world of difference," Casita Feliz board member Jessie Perales said

Perales says founder Lady Diana's story is an inspiration when it comes to authenticity.

"In this last year, I came out as non-binary and started embracing that part of myself. Embracing both the masculine and feminine sides of myself," Perales said.

According to USA Facts, nearly 1% of the nation's adult population identifies as transgender.

But some believe that number would be higher if more people felt safe and comfortable embracing their identity.

An executive order signed by President Trump back in January pushed back on different gender identities calling for "clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male."

"Trans people have always been here, and they always will be. It does not matter what laws are passed or public opinion; it will never change, and you cannot remove identities like that," Casita Feliz intern Eve Kroll.

Kroll identifies as a woman and says she's thankful for the support surrounding her, including from her parents.

She echoes the importance of visibility for those who need someone to lean on.

"Community, family or friends or loved ones is so important. Everyone needs someone who can pick them up from the ground," she says.

