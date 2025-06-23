Trump calls Iran's retaliation on American base 'very weak,' doesn't say US will respond militarily

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. U.S. officials reported no casualties.

President Donald Trump warned Iran against retaliation several times following U.S. strikes against Tehran's nuclear facilities on Saturday night.

On Monday, Iran fired missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar -- the largest U.S. military base in the region, raising concerns about escalation. A U.S. official told ABC News the U.S. intercepted Iranian missiles with assistance from Qatar.

But in his response to Iran's retaliatory attack, in posts to his social media platform, he struck a de-escalatory tone as he urged both sides to pursue "peace," notably adding, "I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered," Trump wrote. "There have been 14 missiles fired -- 13 were knocked down, and 1 was 'set free,' because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction."

President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites. Carlos Barria/Pool via AP

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," Trump wrote. "Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE."

"I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," Trump continued. "Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, however, wrote after the missile attack on Monday "we will not surrender."

Trump's response was more subdued than his pointed warnings to Iran on Saturday night not to hit back after U.S. strikes against the country's nuclear facilities.

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier," Trump said in an address to the nation.

"There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said, referencing the aerial strikes exchanged between Israel and Iran in the days leading up to U.S. involvement.

"Remember, there are many targets left," Trump added. "Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes."

Trump issued a similar message in all capital letters on social media: "ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT."

Vice President JD Vance was further asked about the possibility of retaliation from Iran during an appearance on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday.

Vance said "what happens next is up to the Iranians."

"If they're willing to choose the smart path, they're certainly going to find a willing partner in the United States to dismantle that nuclear weapons program," Vance said. "But if they decide they're going to attack our troops, if they decide they're going to continue to try to build a nuclear weapon, then we are going to respond to that with overwhelming force."

Top administration officials said over the weekend the U.S. was prepared for potential action from Iran.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine told reporters on Sunday that before the U.S. strike against Iran on Saturday, the military elevated force protection measures across the region.

While the administration says it is not interested in a wider war with Iran, Trump's strikes against Tehran on Saturday prompted concern about the potential for escalation from Democrats and some Republicans.

This week, some lawmakers may try to advance bipartisan resolutions seeking to limit Trump's war powers and prohibit U.S. forces from unauthorized hostilities with Iran, though those measures face an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled Congress.