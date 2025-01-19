Inaugural address themes will be 'unity, strength and fairness,' Trump tells ABC's Rachel Scott

ABC News' Perry Russom has more on inauguration eve as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again.

ABC News' Perry Russom has more on inauguration eve as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again.

ABC News' Perry Russom has more on inauguration eve as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again.

ABC News' Perry Russom has more on inauguration eve as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again.

I spoke with President-elect Donald Trump for a phone interview Saturday as he was preparing to depart for Washington for his inauguration.

The president elect told me the three themes of his speech will be "unity, strength and fairness."

Trump said he would "likely" give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid a ban. (He posted on Sunday that he would do so on Monday.)

The president-elect previewed the executive actions he plans to take on Day 1 -- telling me to expect a large focus on immigration and a rollback of what he called President Joe Biden's "electric mandates."

Trump also said he plans to travel to California as early as Friday, which will likely be part of his first trip as president.

Finally, I asked the president-elect to reflect on that moment where he will stand to take the oath -- a comeback for his political career after impeachments, trials and attempted assassinations. He said he won't call it a "comeback" but takes the phrase as a compliment. He believes immigration ultimately helped get him elected -- he feels a responsibility to deliver on that.

Inauguration speech

When asked what the American people can expect to hear from his speech -- the president-elect said the themes will be unity, strength and fairness.

"I think it will be unity. I think it will be strength. It will be fairness -- very important is fairness because some people are not treated fairly. It will be those three topics."

TikTok ban extension

Asked about what action his administration could take on TikTok, Trump said, "Well, I have the right as you know, I'm the one who is going to be calling the shots. Most likely, I'll extend for 90 days -- you have the extension for 90 days as you probably know. I'll do that until we figure something out." (He posted on Sunday that he would do so on Monday.)

Executive actions on Day 1

Asked about what executive action he plans to take on Day 1, Trump said: "Much will have to do with illegal immigrants coming into our country from prisons and from mental institutions and we have to get them out and we're prepared to do so -- otherwise we're not going to have a country. And electric mandate, I think you'll see that rapidly disappear -- how ridiculous that was -- when people want to buy a car they want to have a choice -- they can buy electric -- they can buy a hybrid -- they buy whatever they want. So, you'll be seeing that and many many other things."

He stated immigration will be a "very big" focus of executive actions on Day One and through the first 100 days.

Jan. 6 pardons

Asked directly about whether he would move to pardon the rioters on Jan. 6 on his first day in office, Trump would not commit, saying only they would be coming "very shortly."

"I'd rather not say right now -- those people were treated unfairly -- so it's going to be coming out very shorty."

He did not want to discuss specifics on which rioters he's looking to pardon and whether those who attacked law enforcement officers would be pardoned.

Planning to travel to California

Trump told me he could be traveling to California as early as Friday.

"I could be doing it on Friday or sometime early next week," he said.

Immigration raids

Asked about ABC News reporting that his administration could carry out post-inauguration raids as early as Tuesday, Trump called the raids a "big priority." He did not want to discuss timing but vowed it "will happen."

"It's a priority that we get the criminals out of our country. And it is for everybody else -- it's one of the reasons I won the election by such a big margin. And it is a priority."

When asked if the American people should expect raids to begin Tuesday he said, "I don't comment on that but it will happen."

He conveyed that he believes immigration is a big reason why he won this election, and he wants to deliver on that issue.

(Later Saturday, ABC News reported that Trump's incoming "border czar" Tom Homan said the the Trump team was 'reviewing' plans for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Chicago.)

Inauguration weather, moving ceremony indoors

"Well, I think it's great that frankly we don't have to worry about the weather. I think the weather is going to be very very biting cold as you probably know. And it certainly doesn't look like it's going to change very much by Monday. And so, it looks like it's going to be record-setting numbers. Nobody wants that. It's actually dangerous so we'll be having it inside."

"I think it's going to be beautiful-- equally beautiful. I wish I could get more tickets. That's the only problem, we have limited seating so it's a little bit difficult from that standpoint but it will be very beautiful and it will be warm."

Asked what he will be doing at the Capitol One Arena -- where the inaugural parade will be held, he said, "We think they're going to do a great job with it. It's going to be very personal -- very upfront and very warm," he said, laughing. "You can't have people sitting in a parade in zero temperatures."

On CEOs attending inauguration

The president-elect said the tech CEOs are "happier" about the change in plans because of the cold and said he expects all are still coming.

"I think they're happier about it. We have almost 700 seats -- it's not small by any means but it's small by comparison to being outside. We had tremendous numbers -- tremendous numbers of people. We just don't want people getting hurt. And you can get seriously hurt by that type of weather. They're all coming -- every one is coming from the companies."

On Senate Republicans pushing through his Cabinet picks

Trump told me wants Republicans to move to get his picks confirmed fast and said he was impressed by the hearings this week no signs of any shakeups.

"As early as possible. They're great they're great people. I think they've all performed very well every single one of them."

Reflects on returning to office

"I don't view it so much as comeback because where was I? Where did I come back from?" he said. "But some people do, and I take that as a compliment. It certainly was a great campaign. We ran a great campaign -- we did very well with fake trials -- where they tried to hurt their political opponent, and I think it backfired on them. It backfired -- it actually backfired, who would've thought that was going to happen? They have not played their cards very well -- one of the reasons why our country is doing so badly."