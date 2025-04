Trump privately indicates Elon Musk could step back from current role: Sources

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

President Donald Trump has indicated to top advisers that Elon Musk could be taking a step back from his current role in the administration, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.