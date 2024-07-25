Trump rally shooting victim released from hospital; 2nd survivor remains hospitalized

David Dutch was among three rally-goers who were shot during the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. One person was killed.

PITTSBURGH -- One of two surviving victims injured at the Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, has been released from the hospital.

David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, was released from Allegheny General Hospital on Wednesday, hospital officials confirmed with ABC News.

Dutch was among three rally-goers who were shot during the assassination attempt of former President Trump on July 13. One person, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, of Sarver, was killed.

Comperatore was a firefighter who leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Officials say Comperatore was shielding his family when he was fatally struck by a bullet.

Comperatore "died a hero" when he "dove on his family" to protect them from the gunfire during the rally, his wife told Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

The two people who were critically wounded in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump have been identified.

Dutch was shot in the chest and liver and was initially in a medically induced coma after the shooting, according to the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania.

Dutch is a former Marine who serves as commandant of his Marine Corps League detachment, the organization said.

"David and our entire family are especially grateful to all the first responders and medical professionals who saved his life, including the Life Flight and trauma surgical teams," his family said in a statement last week. "We also offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the other victims of this tragic event and their families."

The second surviving victim, 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, is still in the hospital. He is said to be in serious but stable condition, according to Allegheny General Hospital.

"Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care," his family said in a statement last week. "Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all."

"We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," Trump wrote on TruthSocial after the attempt on his life.

The gunman has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pa.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said there is no apparent motive yet.

In the wake of the failed assassination attempt, the Secret Service and FBI have come under scrutiny for not preventing the attack.

In an interview with ABC News after the attack, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle called the incident "unacceptable" and said it was her responsibility to ensure nothing like it would happen again.

"The buck stops with me," she said. "I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary."

Since then, Cheatle has resigned.

"The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13th, we fell short on that mission," she wrote. "The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases. As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse."

