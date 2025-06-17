UCP+ 'Sip and See' event in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 'Sip and See' event took place in northeast Fresno, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy, also known as UCP+.

The evening included wine tasting, music, a silent auction and a sneak peek of the non-profit's future facility on Nees and Maple.

For more than 70 years, UCP+ has provided services and opportunities for Valley residents with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

The ongoing renovation project will help increase the adult day program with hopes of more growth in the future.

"Our goal is to triple what we do now in the next five to 10 years. The expansion from a 15,000 square foot to a 38,000 square foot facility is allowing us to do that," UCP+ Central California executive director Roger Slingerman said.

The non-profit hopes to open the new campus by February of 2026.

