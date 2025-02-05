Valley doctor urging women to be mindful of cervical cancer

January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It's a disease that affects thousands of women not just nationally, but also globally.

January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It's a disease that affects thousands of women not just nationally, but also globally.

January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It's a disease that affects thousands of women not just nationally, but also globally.

January marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It's a disease that affects thousands of women not just nationally, but also globally.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the American Cancer Society says cervical cancer death rates dropped by more than half since the mid-1970s, the disease still poses a threat to thousands of women.

"Any cancer diagnosis can be a devastating diagnosis," says Dr. Erin Blake. "Cervical cancer is a frustrating disease for us because it can only be surgically managed, so we can only operate at very early stages."

Numbers from the American Cancer Society estimate for 2025, over 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed and more than 4,000 women will die from the illness.

There are steps that can be taken to prevent cervical cancer.

"We do have a vaccine, it's called Gardasil," Dr. Blake said. "It's an HPV- targeted vaccine. While vaccines can be controversial in some ways, this is an anti-cancer vaccine and that's how it should be seen."

Dr Blake explains almost all cervical cancer cases, are related to HPV.

The vaccine not only prevents HPV but can also protect women and men from getting other types of cancers.

"As our children get older, we're seeing higher rates of head and neck cancer," Dr. Blake said.

That's why on top of getting the vaccine, doctors also urge women to regularly get their pap screening.

"Depending on what the results of each pap smear is, that determines on when you need your next pap smear," Dr. Blake said.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.