Veterinarian explains how to protect pets amid wildfires

An emergency veterinarian explains how to keep pets safe amid wildfire danger.

Deadly wildfires have left parts of Southern California devastated -- and the danger is not over, with more windy weather predicted and red flag warnings extended through Wednesday.

Emergency veterinarian Stevie Aitken shared some tips with ABC News about how to care for pets amid such emergencies.

They include how to prepare for wildfires as a pet owner, as well as how to help animal companions cope in the aftermath.

Wildfire pet safety tips

Aitken offered the following advice to pet owners:





Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Smoke and ash are just as harmful to pets as it is to humans. If dogs will go to the bathroom on absorptive pads inside the house, "even better," Aitken said.



Wipe paws off after walking outdoors with a wet washcloth or baby wipes to prevent pets from licking soot off of their feet after coming inside.



Doggles (doggie goggles) can be purchased to prevent irritants from getting into a pet's eyes when outdoors.



Canine masks can be purchased, as well, to reduce the amount of inhaled irritants and smoke.



The American Veterinary Medical Association warned that "Birds are particularly susceptibleand should not be allowed outside when smoke or particulate matter are present."

Aitken also explained what should be included when packing a "go bag" for your pet:





Have seven days of food and bowls for food and water.



Gather any and all medications.



Pack a well-fitting harness, collar and leash -- ideally with an updated name tag with your contact information -- and, if possible, attach an AirTag. "The last thing you want is your pet to slip out of a collar or harness. Ditch retractable leashes if possible and opt for a solid, 6-foot leash to avoid pets having large ranges of access in dangerous situations," Aitken said.



Collect a few current photos of pets, which will help others assist you in the event you become separated.



Bring any recent medical records in the event your pet needs to stay at a shelter or clinic away from you.



Always transport cats and small pets (like guinea pigs or bunnies) in pet carriers.



It is also important to make sure every pet's microchip information is registered and up to date, the emergency vet told ABC News.

The AVMA also shared tips on how to identify a pet that is struggling with the smoke and ash.

It listed the following signs that a pet may be in distress from smoke exposure:





Coughing or gagging



Red or watery eyes, nasal discharge, inflammation of throat or mouth or reluctance to eat hard foods



Trouble breathing, including open-mouth breathing, more noise when breathing or fast breathing



Fatigue or weakness, disorientation, uneven gait, stumbling



Reduced appetite or thirst



The AVMA said pet owners should call their veterinarian or seek help if a pet experiences any of those symptoms.

ABC News' Jade Cobern contributed to this report.

