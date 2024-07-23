'What We Do In The Shadows' final season premiere date revealed

The stars of "What We Do In The Shadows" reveal what we can expect in the final season, which premieres Oct. 21 on FX.

LOS ANGELES -- The final season of "What We Do In The Shadows" has a premiere date. Season 6 begins Monday, October 21.

The series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Nastasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén and Kristen Schaal.

On The Red Carpet recently spoke with the cast and got a small preview of what's to come.

"Where we last see Guillermo in season five is, you know, his wish came true. But did it?," Harvey Guillén revealed.

"Season 6 sees them out a little bit more in the real world. Guillermo has given us trying to move on and start a life of his own. And the vampires, unfortunately, follow him and make his life as difficult as it was when he was there," executive producer Paul Simms explained.

"The writers did an amazing job and this season is just hilarious. Some of my favorite scenes have happened this season, without giving too much away. They're definitely in their new element," Guillén teased.

Mark Proksch gave us a tiny update on Colin.

"Colin is coming into his own. I think at this point, I think he's finally, you know, in the first couple of seasons, he was a little reserved. And now I think he is his own person at this point, and I think he's really enjoying that quite a bit," Proksch said.

The 5th season of "What We Do In The Shadows" earned 8 Emmy nominations. including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Matt Berry) as well as nods for Writing, Costumes, Production Design, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing and Stunt Coordination.

The first 3 episodes of Season 6 will premiere October 21 on FX and stream the next day on Hulu, where you can catch up on all 5 seasons of the show right now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.

