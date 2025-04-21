What we know about Cardinal Kevin Farrell, now the Catholic Church's de facto leader

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the senior Vatican official who announced Pope Francis' death on Monday morning, will serve as head of the Catholic Church until a new pope is elected, according to the Vatican.

Born in Ireland, the 77-year-old Farrell has long ties in the United States, having served as the bishop of the Diocese of Dallas and auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis nominated Farrell in 2019 to be the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church with the responsibility of administering the property and revenues of the Holy See. In 2020, Francis also appointed Farrell as president of the Church's Commission on Confidential Matters and in 2023, the late pontiff elevated Farrell to president of the Vatican City State Supreme Court, according to the Vatican.

On Monday morning, Farrell broke the news to the world of Pope Francis' death, reading a statement at the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta at the Vatican, the pope's residence and where he died. In the announcement, Farrell said, "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Farrell said.

Standing next to Farrell for the somber announcement were Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute chief of staff, and Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of liturgical ceremonies.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his Church," Farrell said of Francis. "He taught us to live the values of the gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example of a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the triune God."

The Holy See Press Office said Farrell will preside over the rite of ascertainment of death, or the certification of death, and placement of the late Pope Francis body in the coffin, which is scheduled to occur Monday night.

Farrell will be joined at the ritual by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, relatives of the pope and other church officials, according to the Vatican press office.

Farrell is now in charge of the Holy See's day-to-day operations during what is known as the "Apostolica Sede Vacans," the period between the pope's death and the election of the next pontiff during a secret gathering of cardinals in the Sistine Chapel.

Farrell is also expected to lead a procession transporting the pope's body from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta to St. Peter's Basilica.

Born in 1947 in Dublin, Ireland, Farrell attended the University of Salamanca in Spain and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, according to his biography on the Vatican's website. He holds degrees in philosophy and theology from the University of St. Thomas in Rome. Farrell began studying for the priesthood in 1966 and was ordained a priest on Dec. 24, 1978, according to his biography.

After his ordination, he served as chaplain of the Regnum Christi Movement at the University of Monterrey in Mexico.

In 1984, Farrell was incardinated in the archdiocese of Washington, D.C., where he served as assistant pastor at St. Thomas the Apostle Church for a year before becoming the director of the Spanish Catholic Center in 1986, according to his biography. He also served as the executive director of the Catholic Charitable Organizations from 1987 to 1988. He was appointed pastor of the Annunciation parish in Washington, D.C., in 2000 and served until 2002.

In 2002, Farrell was appointed auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and served in that role until 2007, when he became bishop of the Diocese of Dallas.

In 2016, Pope Francis called Farrell to the Vatican to serve as the vicar general of administration and moderator of the Roman Curia, the administrative arm of the Holy See and the central governing body of the Catholic Church, according to his biography.