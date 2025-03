What's new at 2025 Fresno Home and Garden Show

The Fresno Spring Home and Garden Show is underway right now at The Fresno Fairgrounds and runs through the weekend.

The Fresno Spring Home and Garden Show is underway right now at The Fresno Fairgrounds and runs through the weekend.

The Fresno Spring Home and Garden Show is underway right now at The Fresno Fairgrounds and runs through the weekend.

The Fresno Spring Home and Garden Show is underway right now at The Fresno Fairgrounds and runs through the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Spring Home and Garden Show is underway right now at The Fresno Fairgrounds and runs through the weekend.

We got to get our hands dirty while learning about what's new at this years show and what's making a return.