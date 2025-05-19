Woman arrested for starting fire along Highway 180 in Fresno County, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arson suspect is in custody after police say she started a large fire along a Fresno County highway.
The fire was reported near Highway 180 and Temperance just after 3 pm Sunday.
Large amounts of smoke created a hazard for drivers, forcing the California Highway Patrol to close a portion of the road.
Witnesses say they saw a woman starting the fires with a pocket torch.
Authorities found her near Belmont and Armstrong and arrested her.
Firefighters say the weather contributed to fires over the past couple of weeks.
Crews used water from a nearby canal to contain the flames.