Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

It happened shortly after 7 am Friday in front of a pharmacy on Shields Avenue near First Street.

Officers say the woman suddenly walked into the roadway, leading to the collision.

One lane of eastbound Shields was blocked for the emergency response and crash investigation.

It opened within an hour, and the person hit is expected to recover.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers.

