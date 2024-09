Workout Wednesday: Keeping your balance when exercising

Keeping your balance is tough when you're exercising.

Keeping your balance is tough when you're exercising.

Keeping your balance is tough when you're exercising.

Keeping your balance is tough when you're exercising.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Keeping your balance is tough when you're exercising.

In this edition of "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways to help you from the ground up.