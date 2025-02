Workout Wednesday: Simple equipment can go a long way

Sometimes, you don't need standard weights to get a good workout.

Sometimes, you don't need standard weights to get a good workout.

Sometimes, you don't need standard weights to get a good workout.

Sometimes, you don't need standard weights to get a good workout.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes, you don't need standard weights to get a good workout.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us how a simple piece of equipment can go a long way.