Workout Wednesday: Stretches to promote proper movement

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways that stretches can help you stay fit.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways that stretches can help you stay fit.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways that stretches can help you stay fit.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways that stretches can help you stay fit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stretching helps loosen your body and keeps you moving.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few ways that stretches can help you stay fit.