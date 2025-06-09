'What We Do in the Shadows': Is the cast interested in reuniting for more?

LOS ANGELES -- BAT! While attending an FYC Event at the DGA Theater, the "What We Do in the Shadows" cast revealed if they'd reunite after hanging up their half-hearted effort for world domination after wrapping up six seasons in 2024.

The hit FX fantasy horror comedy first premiered in 2019 and is based on the 2014 movie with the same name, written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The series stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal. The show has been critically acclaimed and went on to receive 29 Emmy nominations for seasons 1-5.

So, what does the cast think about reuniting in the future? Schaal, a.k.a. The Guide, would be there in a heartbeat, telling On The Red Carpet, "Oh, hands down. I would. I would love to."

Echoing his co-stars words, Proksch, who portrayed energy vampire Colin Robinson explained, "Never say never. I think that in a couple years or so, I think we'd all probably welcome that if the script was great and the right people were involved."

Someone who fans would love to be involved, Novak, who plays Nandor the Relentless said, "I mean, who knows? It's not down to me but, if there was a movie to be made and they wanted Nandor in it, then I'll be there."

"What We Do in the Shadows" showrunner and writer Paul Simms said he'd like some time to pass to create something, "If I had a decade, maybe I could think of an idea that would be good for it all. But I feel like, especially with the finale, we finished it in the way we wanted to finish it."

Berry, who played Leslie "Laszlo" Cravensworth, had a fun suggestion for where the mockumentary series could potentially go in the future, "I think the best thing for this show would be just to recast the whole thing. Start with a lot of new people because you absolutely could. Then, it can just go on and on. You know, just have a whole new lot of vampires, get rid of them, cast a whole new [ cast ] , like 'Doctor Who.'"

Crossing our fingers and fangs Berry would guest star as Laszlo or Jackie Daytona.

Watch the interview above to see Guillén, who portrayed Nandor's longtime familiar Guillermo de la Cruz, and Berry's unique idea for where the series could go!

"What We Do in the Shadows" is streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

