Disney drops first single from 'ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires'

Disney has released "The Place to Be," the first single and music video from the upcoming "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires", the latest chapter in the music-driven "ZOMBIES" franchise.

The upbeat anthem introduces the rival monster factions from the neighboring towns of Sunnyside and Shadyside - Nova (played by Freya Skye) and the Daywalkers vs. Victor (played by Malachi Barton) and the Vampires.

In the music video, Daywalkers showcase their ability to harness the sun's energy, while the Vampires command the power of wind and sky.

The full soundtrack features nine original songs and two reprises of fan-favorite hits, "Ain't No Doubt About It" and "Someday," performed by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

And if that's not enough, the music is hitting the road! The "Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide" Tour will bring the hits to 43 cities across North America this summer.

The "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" soundtrack is now available for pre-order, pre-add, and pre-save from Walt Disney Records.

"ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premieres July 10 at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.

