POSTAL SERVICE

Postal Service offers $10,000 reward to find suspects involved in mail thefts across the Central Valley

Postal Service offers $10,000 reward to find suspects involved in string of burglaries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Postal Service is offering a $10,000 reward to help find the people responsible for a string of burglaries.

A dozen reports of mail theft have been reported in Kern, Fresno, Tulare and Kings County since late November.

Most have occurred in Kern County with the last two burglaries happening on Christmas Day.

"These are both federal offenses, the burglarizing of the post offices and in a couple of these burglaries, the theft of the mail. In those cases potential penalty of up to 5 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 fine," said postal inspector Jeff Fitch

The Postal Service is working with local law enforcement in these investigations.
