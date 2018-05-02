FRESNO

Pot infused candy among items seized in Central Fresno drug bust

An investigation is underway after a marijuana dispensary was uncovered in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
From gummy bears to cookies to even bath bombs... just about any sort of product that can be infused with concentrated THC (the chemical in marijuana that creates the high) was seized recently when Fresno Police raided an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Those arrests and seizure of products happened Thursday afternoon, at the dispensary found on First and Dakota.

"Constantly our department receives complaints from citizens about marijuana dispensaries within our city," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

While California voted to make pot legal in the state, local leaders have yet to allow marijuana dispensaries to set up shop within the city.

"Just the product that we seized in this one dispensary, over $217,000 retail value. So there's a lot of money to be made," said Dyer.

During the two-month investigation, detectives found many of the products were made to look like popular candies. That has law enforcement concerned.

"Think about what could have happened here," said Dyer. "Take this product, these gummy worms get into a home, and some unknowing little girl or boy partakes in that, it could cause death. So this is a big issue for us."

A total of six people were arrested in the illegal operation and issued citations. The change in California law can be frustrating for police but Chief Dyer says his department will continue to investigate all illegal marijuana dispensaries.

"The priority is always going to be our youth and I think in this instance the resources we used to get this off the streets is extremely important to our community and I hope our parents will appreciate that."

According to Fresno Police there are close to 80 illegal dispensaries across the city. They say they targeted this particular dispensary because not only was it selling edibles that looked like candy but investigators believe it could be associated with other businesses like it.
