WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police to provide update on deadly stabbing at Poverello House in downtown Fresno

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 4:40PM
Man dies following stabbing at Poverello House in Downtown Fresno
EMBED <>More Videos

A man has died following a stabbing at the Poverello House in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are expected to provide an update on the deadly stabbing at the Poverello House in downtown Fresno.

Officers were called around 12:30 pm Wednesday for a report of a stabbing inside a gated area.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say the victim is unhoused.

A news conference will be held at 11:30 am Friday. We will be streaming the event.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW