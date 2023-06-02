A man has died following a stabbing at the Poverello House in Downtown Fresno.

Police to provide update on deadly stabbing at Poverello House in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are expected to provide an update on the deadly stabbing at the Poverello House in downtown Fresno.

Officers were called around 12:30 pm Wednesday for a report of a stabbing inside a gated area.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say the victim is unhoused.

A news conference will be held at 11:30 am Friday. We will be streaming the event.

