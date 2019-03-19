Power nearly restored to more than 650 customers in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- According to PG&E's website, only one customer is without power in Northeast Fresno after an outage Tuesday morning.---Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to nearly 700 customers in Northeast Fresno.According to its website, the outage was first reported around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.PG&E says it's not immediately clear what caused the outage but expect power to restored to those customers around 9:45 a.m.For the latest on the power outage click here.