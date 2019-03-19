Power nearly restored to more than 650 customers in Northeast Fresno

Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to nearly 700 customers in Northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- According to PG&E's website, only one customer is without power in Northeast Fresno after an outage Tuesday morning.
---

According to its website, the outage was first reported around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

PG&E says it's not immediately clear what caused the outage but expect power to restored to those customers around 9:45 a.m.

