Many community leaders volunteered their time at Power of the Purse to raise funds for United Way of Tulare County.

Men take over the catwalk at Power of The Purse fundraiser

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Designer purses and mimosas made for a great morning in the South Valley.

And a few familiar faces were spotted showing off the bags!

Action News reporter Vince Ybarra and many community leaders volunteered their time at Power of the Purse.

About 400 people made their way to the Visalia Convention Center for the fundraiser benefiting United Way of Tulare County.

The men didn't hesitate showing off 50 designer handbags that were raffled off.

"Genuine leather! And of course for the cowboys and cowgirls of the world, The Coach. Sleek, small take it anywhere," Tulare County Schools Superintendent Tim Hire said.

ABC30 is a proud supporter of Power of the Purse.